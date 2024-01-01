Forgejo is a self-hosted lightweight software forge.

Easy to install and low maintenance, it just does the job.

Brought to you by an inclusive community under the umbrella of Codeberg e.V., a democratic non-profit organization, Forgejo can be trusted to be exclusively Free Software. You can create an account on Codeberg and other instances or download it to self-host your own. It focuses on security, scaling, federation and privacy. Learn more about how it compares with other forges.